German stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

CORONAVIRUS

Germany has achieved a “fragile intermediate success” in its the fight against the coronavirus and will take small steps out of lockdown with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

DRAEGERWERK

German medical equipment maker Draegerwerk on Wednesday said strong orders for face masks and ventilators had opened up opportunities for significantly higher net sales and earnings in the first quarter.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW said factories producing cars for its core brand in Zwickau, Germany and Bratislava, Slovakia will resume production starting on April 20, with other locations ramping up plants starting from April 27 onwards.

QIAGEN

The company said its Therascreen Braf test had been approved as a companion diagnostic to BEAFTOVI.

ZALANDO

First-quarter trading statement due.

ENBW

German energy company EnBW is seeking four cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in the third quarter of this year, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

K+S: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.20 FROM EUR 5.40

ADIDAS AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 220 FROM EUR 235

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.9%, S&P 500 -2.2%, Nasdaq -1.4% at close.

Nikkei -1.5%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 4:39 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* German March final inflation due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen +0.1% m/m, +1.4% y/y. HICP seen +0.1% m/m, +1.3% y/y.

* German March wholesale prices due at 0600 GMT.

