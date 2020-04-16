German stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Germany has achieved a “fragile intermediate success” in its the fight against the coronavirus and will take small steps out of lockdown with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
German medical equipment maker Draegerwerk on Wednesday said strong orders for face masks and ventilators had opened up opportunities for significantly higher net sales and earnings in the first quarter.
VW said factories producing cars for its core brand in Zwickau, Germany and Bratislava, Slovakia will resume production starting on April 20, with other locations ramping up plants starting from April 27 onwards.
The company said its Therascreen Braf test had been approved as a companion diagnostic to BEAFTOVI.
First-quarter trading statement due.
German energy company EnBW is seeking four cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in the third quarter of this year, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
K+S: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.20 FROM EUR 5.40
ADIDAS AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 220 FROM EUR 235
Dow Jones -1.9%, S&P 500 -2.2%, Nasdaq -1.4% at close.
Nikkei -1.5%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.
* German March final inflation due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen +0.1% m/m, +1.4% y/y. HICP seen +0.1% m/m, +1.3% y/y.
* German March wholesale prices due at 0600 GMT.
