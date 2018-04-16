German stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

AUTOS

The German automotive industry must invest high “two-digit billion amounts” in electric car technology and develop battery production facilities in Europe to keep up with global competitors, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

DAIMLER

The carmaker should consider striking broad alliances to foster growth and respond to the challenges from new rivals in the global auto market, the chairman of stakeholder Geely Automobile Holdings told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender has been asked by European Central Bank supervisors to calculate the potential costs of winding down its investment banking operations, a source told Reuters on Sunday.

The head of public sector union Ver.di has praised new chief executive Christian Sewing as a shrewd strategist and excellent choice for the embattled lender, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing an interview.

VOLKSWAGEN

New Chief Executive Herbert Diess will likely take the helm of luxury division Audi’s supervisory board next month, sources at VW group said.

Volkswagen management roundtable with chief of Truck & Bus division due at 0900 GMT.

SOFTWARE AG

The business software maker has raised its outlook for sales from industrial internet business after the division’s sales doubled in the first quarter. An analyst and media call will be held at 0800 GMT.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

No meetings scheduled.

EX-DIVIDEND

COVESTRO - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.5 pct.

Time: 4.57 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March Wholesale Price Index data due at 0600 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Victoria Bryan)