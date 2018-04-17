German stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

Bayer agreed to sell a 3.6 percent stake from new shares to Singapore’s state investment company Temasek for 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion), as the German drugmaker prepares to wrap up the planned $62.5 billion takeover of seed maker Monsanto .

T-Mobile USA Inc agreed to pay $40 million to resolve government claims that it failed to fix problems completing phone calls in rural areas, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said.

The generic drugmaker said Miguel Pagan would replace Barthold Piening as as member of the executive board for technical operations at the end of May.

The maker of medical and safety gear said the 2018 EBIT margin would likely be in the lower half of its guidance range of 4-6 percent, citing a restrained business development in the first quarter and currency effects.

Expects to generate up to $4 bln in revenue from its Mtwo platform, the company told Boersen-Zeitung.

Said it expects its net profit for 2017/18 to be between 10 pct and 20 pct below the target of 43 million euros, due to negative market developments.

JUNGHEINRICH - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

ZEW sentiment April index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at -1.0 points vs 5.1, Current Conditions at 88.0 vs 90.7.

