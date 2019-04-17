German stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ECONOMY

Germany’s economy minister is due to present growth forecasts for Europe’s biggest economy. A government source earlier this month told Reuters the government was set to halve its 2019 growth forecast to 0.5 percent.

CARMAKERS

European March car registrations due.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

ING Groep has approached Commerzbank about a possible tie-up, a German magazine reported on Tuesday. The reported interest by ING comes as Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE engage in talks to merge.

DAIMLER

Daimler has suspended a local sales franchise for its Mercedes-Benz brand in China after a customer complaint about service from the dealership went viral on social media.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

Annual news conference due as the unlisted rival of Germany’s major pharmaceuticals companies reports its full-year results.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

AXEL SPRINGER - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK: Moody’s confirms the ratings of Mexican subsidiaries of Deutsche Bank at Ba1, outlook changed to negative.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

