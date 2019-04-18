German stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

WIRECARD

Short selling ban imposed by Germany’s financial watchdog Bafin due to expire at 2200 GMT.

AUDI

A self-driving technology unit owned by Audi has signed a sensor-system deal with Aeva Inc, a startup company founded by two former Apple engineers.

SARTORIUS

Guidance confirmed after a 16.8 percent revenue increase in the first quarter. Underlying EBITDA rose 28.7 percent, the company said on Thursday.

ADVA OPTICAL

Q1 net profit stood at 1 million euros ($1.13 million), the company reported on Thursday.

SOFTWARE AG

Final Q1 results due. Company on April 11 raised its outlook for its Adabas & Natural Business unit as total Q1 revenue rose 8 percent.

SENVION

German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion, which filed for insolvency last week, has signed an agreement with its lenders and main bond holders for a 100 million euro ($112.94 million) loan.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

PUMA SE - 3.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BEIERSDORF - 0.70 euros/shr dividend

AXEL SPRINGER - 2.10 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5:20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +2.7 pct yr/yr.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)