German stocks - Factors to watch on April 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BREXIT

Britain is no nearer to resolving the chaos surrounding its departure from the EU after parliament failed to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal.

STEEL

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their planned steel joint venture, the European Commission said.

Additionally, Salzgitter’s chief executive will look at any assets that Thyssenkrupp and Tata could divest as part of anti-trust remedies, he said.

BANKING

NordLB’s loss for last year is expected to be less than its February estimate of around 2.7 billion euros, two sources familiar with the matter said.

AIRBUS

The planemaker said it has entered into an agreement to sell its shares in Alestis Aerospace to Spanish company Aciturri.

UNIPER

French power grid operator RTE is poised to publish a report that is expected to lay out a possible roadmap for shutting down France’s four remaining coal power plants by 2022, Ecology Minister Francois de Rudy said.

NORDEX

The company said it has been awarded a contract to supply and install 35 wind turbines in Australia.

GRENKE

Q1 new business due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VOLKSWAGEN - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”

