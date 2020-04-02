German stocks - Factors to watch on April 2

BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

The head of the World Health Organization voiced deep concern about the rapid escalation and global spread of cases from the coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.

Asian equities fell for a second session, after a dire warning about the U.S. coronavirus death toll had investors looking to the safety of dollars and bonds and bracing for more bad news from U.S. jobless figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 73,522 while 872 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute showed.

Germany will extend social distancing measures introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus to April 19 and the government will re-evaluate the situation after the Easter holiday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants Europe to make available at least 200 billion euros in “corona aid” for countries hit by the virus and to help the European economy, Handelsblatt reported.

DAIMLER

The company said management board members had agreed to forego 20% of their basic pay as a way to help the car, truck and bus maker cut costs during the coronavirus crisis.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW said it is extending a production halt at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant until April 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Volkswagen’s Skoda division will extend outages at its domestic plants by another six days to April 20, Czech Television reported.

AUTOS

Major carmakers reported Q1 U.S. sales figures. Table:

LUFTHANSA

German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit announced it reached an agreement with the company on reduced hours until the end of the year due to the coronavirus impact.

COMMERZBANK

The lender’s Comdirect unit said it will not propose a dividend for 2019 to the annual general meeting following a recommendation of the European Central Bank.

UNITED INTERNET

The company announced a share buyback programme worth up to 150 million euros.

GRENKE

Q1 new business figures due

HELLA

Detailed fiscal Q3 results due

ROCKET INTERNET

2019 results due

RETAIL

Department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is seeking protection from creditors to stay afloat, it said, after nationwide store closures to help to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -4.4%, S&P 500 -4.4%, Nasdaq -4.4% at close.

Nikkei -0.5%, Shanghai stocks +0.3%.

Time: 4:21 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

