German stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

AUTOS

Cultural change at Volkswagen will take time, shareholder Lower Saxony’s premier Stephan Weil told Handelsblatt daily. “Dieselgate and everything connected with it won’t be over for a while,” he said.

Separately, German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said he was asking carmakers to show how they would complete outstanding software upgrades on diesel vehicles by the end of the year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender aims to add another 400 employees by the end of 2018 to its team dealing with compliance, regulation and the fight against financial crime, board member Sylvie Matherat told Funke Mediengruppe in an interview.

LUFTHANSA

S&P revised Lufthansa’s outlook to positive from stable.

RWE

A spokeswoman said that RWE was not in talks with smaller rival Steag about buying some of its power plant assets.

TALANX

A unit of Talanx is seeking to raise its stake in Vietnamese insurer PVI Holdings to 49 percent, PetroVietnam said on Friday, as the state-run oil and gas group seeks to divest from the insurance company.

SERVICEWARE

Shares due to debut on Frankfurt stock exchange.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SCHAEFFLER - 0.55 eur/preference shr dividend proposed

STEINHOFF - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

SILTRONIC - 2.50 eur/shr dividend

GEA - 0.85 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.

Time: 5.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.

German economic growth could slow slightly in the first quarter, but the upswing in Europe’s largest economy remains robust and broad-based thanks to strong domestic and foreign demand, the finance ministry said on Friday.

