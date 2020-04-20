German stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 20(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

The reopening of businesses must be slow to avoid a new wave of infections, Rheinische Post on Saturday quoted Achim Truger, member of Germany’s Council of Economic Experts as saying.

Finance minister Olaf Scholz said in Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag (WamS) new debt could probably be avoided if the economy picks up in the second half of 2020.

Politicians are in discussions over support for the hotel industry and the size of short-time workers’ pay.

Some regional courts have thrown out suits filed by department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof against its ongoing closure orders in the crisis. Others are still due to decide.

German property prices could be falling, WamS wrote, citing figures from research institute IW.

North-Rhine Westphalia prime minister Armin Lasched said in Handelsblatt’s Monday edition he was preparing aid to carmakers. The topic will be discussed at a meeting with Merkel on May 5.

Health minister Jens Spahn said he would spend more on health authorities’ personnel and digital equipment. He told public sector broadcaster ZDF on Sunday new daily infections must be kept below the current level of around 3,000-4,000. Mobile tracing apps will take another few weeks to arrive in May.

DAIMLER

The Mercedes-Benz factory in Alabama will resume operations on April 27, the carmaker said.

Chief executive Ola Kaellenius wrote in a guest commentary in Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung the company would emphasise more carbon neutrality technologies, even if they cost more, once it evolved out of the coronavirus-related output stoppages, but policymakers also had to support the push to e-mobility.

RWE

The utility has put its stakes in the 1 bln pound UK Humber offshore wind farm up for sale and is working with Morgan Stanley to prepare an auction, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

CECONOMY

Ceconomy said it will apply for state-backed loans, suspend rental payments, and put employees on short-time working after the corona pandemic pushed it into an operating loss in the fiscal second quarter.

FRAPORT

Chief executive Stefan Schulte said in an interview with FAZ on Saturday that most airplanes at Frankfurt airport are likely to remain grounded in May, but there are hopes for a pick-up in the summer season. While the shutdowns will cause severe losses, the company is holding on to long-term plans for new Terminal 3.

SIEMENS

Chief executive Joe Kaeser said cutting top managers pay in the coronavirus crisis would only help shareholders. Siemens executives were instead paying into a fund to support health systems worldwide, he told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) on Monday. He also said there should be protection against the takeover of critically important health companies by foreign rivals.

UNIPER

The utility appointed new directors following the resignation of a raft of supervisory board members earlier this month, after Finland’s Fortum secured a 69.6% stake in the German energy group.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Rhoen Klinikum shareholder Braun has called for an extraordinary shareholder meeting in connection with the planned takeover by unlisted Asklepios, Rhoen said in a filing on Saturday. This could lengthen Rhoen’s acceptance period. An Asklepios spokesman told Reuters Braun also wanted a higher advance dividend pay-out.

