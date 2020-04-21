German stocks - Factors to watch on April 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 21(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,785 to 143,457, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, marking a slight increase in the number of new infections after two days of declines.

Measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic are hitting Germany’s services and the retail sector especially hard, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, adding that factory closures were also pushing down industrial production.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled readiness on Monday to finance economic recovery in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic through a bigger European Union budget and the issuance of joint debt via the European Commission.

SARTORIUS

Sartorius reported first-quarter underlying EBITDA of 137.9 million euros, up from 114.0 million euros a year ago.

SAP

The coronavirus pandemic brought a six-month experiment in dual leadership at SAP to an abrupt end as the German business software group named Christian Klein as its sole CEO to provide clarity to its 400,000 clients.

SAP confirmed first-quarter results that were pre-released on April 8.

FRAP ORT

The Frankfurt airport operator said passenger numbers dropped by 97.3% last week.

DRAEGERWERK

The hospital equipment maker said it had set placement price of new preference shares and raised 76.5 million euros in gross proceeds, adding that it had terminated series A and K participation certificates.

ZALANDO SE: RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 50 FROM EUR 43

PORSCHE SE: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 37 FROM EUR 73

ADIDAS AG: BAADER HELVEA CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 320

NORMA GROUP SE: BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 37 FROM EUR 49

DEUTSCHE POST AG: CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGET TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 30

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.4%, S&P 500 -1.8%, Nasdaq -1% at close.

Nikkei -2%, Shanghai stocks -1.5%.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April ZEW indicator due at 0900 GMT. Seen at -42.3, current conditions at -77.5

