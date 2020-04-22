German stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,237 to 145,694, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating. The reported death toll rose by 281 to 4,879, the tally showed.

BANKS

Europe’s banks are expected to have to set aside billions for potential loan losses as well as take profit hits because of the coronavirus crisis when they start reporting results over the next two weeks.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Ten of the world’s largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, have been sued for allegedly conspiring over nearly 14 years to rig prices in the $9.6 trillion U.S. corporate bond market, costing ordinary investors billions of dollars. Other defendants include Barclays , Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland and Wells Fargo & Co, or their respective affiliates.

WIRECARD

Payment companies, like banks, must also stick to strict measures to identify and prevent money laundering, BaFin President Felix Hufeld told newspaper Handelsblatt.

AAREAL

Moody’s revised its outlook for the bank to negative.

HANNOVER RE

The reinsuer withdrew its 2020 profit forecast, noting that its investment result, and property and casualty insurance business may see increased burden from the coronavirus crisis.

MORPHOSYS

Morphosys has appointed Roland Wandeler as chief commercial officer.

SUEDZUCKER AG

Preliminary full-year results due.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

The company withdrew its 2020 profit guidance.

TALANX

The insurer withdrew its profit guidance for 2020 but maintained its dividend proposal.

TRATON

The company reported first-quarter sales revenue of about 5.7 billion euros but said it was impossible to make a prediction for the ful year.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG: RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 40 FROM EUR 41

* SIEMENS AG: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 125 FROM EUR 145

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.7%, S&P 500 -3.1%, Nasdaq -3.5% at close.

Nikkei -1.6%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 4:58 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

