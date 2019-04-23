German stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Real Madrid will sign a 1.6 billion euro ($1.80 billion)contract with Adidas, Spanish newspaper Marca said on Saturday.
The reinsurer is still looking to buy specialised businesses, the CEO told the Euro am Sonntag.
Germany’s markets regulator Bafin on Friday said its two-month ban on short-selling shares of payments company Wirecard had expired.
Uniper should explore a deeper break-up, including spinning off some Russian assets to overcome antitrust hurdles that have prevented Finland’s Fortum from taking full control of the German utility, activist investor Knight Vinke said.
The company’s profit forecasts are rather conservative, an executive told Boersen-Zeitung.
European Central Bank
European Central Bank policymaker board member Benoit Coeure sees no reason for creating a tiered deposit rate that exempts banks from part of an ECB charge on their idle cash, he said in an interview published on Tuesday.
EX-DIVIDEND
PUMA SE - 3.50 euros/shr dividend
US markets closed.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 5:18 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
