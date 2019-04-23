German stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

ADIDAS

Real Madrid will sign a 1.6 billion euro ($1.80 billion)contract with Adidas, Spanish newspaper Marca said on Saturday.

MUNICH RE

The reinsurer is still looking to buy specialised businesses, the CEO told the Euro am Sonntag.

WIRECARD

Germany’s markets regulator Bafin on Friday said its two-month ban on short-selling shares of payments company Wirecard had expired.

UNIPER

Uniper should explore a deeper break-up, including spinning off some Russian assets to overcome antitrust hurdles that have prevented Finland’s Fortum from taking full control of the German utility, activist investor Knight Vinke said.

DIC ASSET

The company’s profit forecasts are rather conservative, an executive told Boersen-Zeitung.

European Central Bank

EX-DIVIDEND

PUMA SE - 3.50 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5:18 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

ECB

European Central Bank policymaker board member Benoit Coeure sees no reason for creating a tiered deposit rate that exempts banks from part of an ECB charge on their idle cash, he said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Tuesday.

