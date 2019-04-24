German stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
The asset management arms of Deutsche Bank and UBS are in “serious” merger talks to create a European champion running 1.4 trillion euros in investments, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the talks.
Separately, Deutsche Bank executives have discussed creating a new unit to house unwanted assets and businesses that could be earmarked for closure, part of contingency planning under way should a possible merger with Commerzbank fall through, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
A Brazilian grain growers association has launched a hotline to encourage farmers to report practices on the part of Germany’s Bayer SA that potentially could be anti-competitive, according to statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.
Q1 results due. Non-IFRS net income seen up 13 percent. Poll:
Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is looking to acquire a 5 percent stake in German payments company Wirecard AG, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
DEUTZ AG, the Germany-based manufacturer of diesel engines, reported a 9.2 percent rise in first-quarter revenues while operating profits were 15.7 percent ahead.
Pierer Industrie, the motorcycle and automotive group, has launched a public purchase offer for all shares in SHW AG. Pankl SHW Industries AG, a subsidiary of the bidder, owns 50.2 percent of SHW.
Separately, SHW said it would delist its shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange but they would continue to trade on the open market in Munich.
SCHAEFFLER - 0.55 eur/share dividend proposed.
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.
Ifo April business sentiment due at 0800 GMT. Climate seen at 99.9, current conditions at 103.6, expectations at 96.1.
