German stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK, DWS, UBS

The asset management arms of Deutsche Bank and UBS are in “serious” merger talks to create a European champion running 1.4 trillion euros in investments, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the talks.

Separately, Deutsche Bank executives have discussed creating a new unit to house unwanted assets and businesses that could be earmarked for closure, part of contingency planning under way should a possible merger with Commerzbank fall through, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

BAYER

A Brazilian grain growers association has launched a hotline to encourage farmers to report practices on the part of Germany’s Bayer SA that potentially could be anti-competitive, according to statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

SAP

Q1 results due. Non-IFRS net income seen up 13 percent. Poll:

WIRECARD

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is looking to acquire a 5 percent stake in German payments company Wirecard AG, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

DEUTZ AG

DEUTZ AG, the Germany-based manufacturer of diesel engines, reported a 9.2 percent rise in first-quarter revenues while operating profits were 15.7 percent ahead.

SHW

Pierer Industrie, the motorcycle and automotive group, has launched a public purchase offer for all shares in SHW AG. Pankl SHW Industries AG, a subsidiary of the bidder, owns 50.2 percent of SHW.

Separately, SHW said it would delist its shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange but they would continue to trade on the open market in Munich.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SCHAEFFLER - 0.55 eur/share dividend proposed.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 4:37 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Ifo April business sentiment due at 0800 GMT. Climate seen at 99.9, current conditions at 103.6, expectations at 96.1.

