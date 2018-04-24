German stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The bank may announce changes in the strategy of its investment banking unit on Thursday along with quarterly earnings, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Clearstream is acquiring Swisscanto Funds Centre Ltd. from Zuercher Kantonalbank for a high double-digit million euro amount, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.
The world’s largest reinsurer said it was expecting a consolidated first-quarter profit of over 800 million euros ($976 million) after a lower than expected pay out for major losses.
Q1 results due. Non-IFRS net income seen down 0.1 pct at 876 million euros ($1.07 billion). Poll:
The German said its NASDAQ IPO had brought total proceeds of $239 mln.
Q1 results due.
Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on April 12 and raised its 2018 profit and sales guidance.
DEUTSCHE POST - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
INNOGY - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
METRO - Jefferies cuts price target to 11.20 euros from 17.30 euros
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.1 pct.
Time: 4.51 GMT.
German April Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 102.6 points vs 114.7, Current Conditions at 106.0 vs 125.9, Expectations at 99.5 vs 104.4.
