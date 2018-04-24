German stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank may announce changes in the strategy of its investment banking unit on Thursday along with quarterly earnings, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Clearstream is acquiring Swisscanto Funds Centre Ltd. from Zuercher Kantonalbank for a high double-digit million euro amount, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.

MUNICH RE

The world’s largest reinsurer said it was expecting a consolidated first-quarter profit of over 800 million euros ($976 million) after a lower than expected pay out for major losses.

SAP

Q1 results due. Non-IFRS net income seen down 0.1 pct at 876 million euros ($1.07 billion). Poll:

MORPHOSYS

The German said its NASDAQ IPO had brought total proceeds of $239 mln.

SARTORIUS

Q1 results due.

PUMA

Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on April 12 and raised its 2018 profit and sales guidance.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE POST - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

INNOGY - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

METRO - Jefferies cuts price target to 11.20 euros from 17.30 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.1 pct.

Time: 4.51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 102.6 points vs 114.7, Current Conditions at 106.0 vs 125.9, Expectations at 99.5 vs 104.4.

