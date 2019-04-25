German stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BAYER

Q1 results due. Poll:

Bayer late on Wednesday asked a California appellate court to throw out a $78 million judgment it was ordered to pay to a school groundskeeper who claimed the company’s weed killers gave him cancer.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Merger talks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have gotten hit stumbling blocks over questions ranging from a lack of investor support to opposition from powerful labour unions, The Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

However, German newspaper BILD, without citing sources, reported that the two lenders intended to inform the public on Thursday on their possible merger plans, adding that a positive outcome of the talks would be likely. Sources had previously told Reuters the banks would announce their decision by Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank has started to hand over financial documents related to loans made to U.S. President Donald Trump to New York authorities, CNN reported late on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

THYSSENKRUPP

The supervisory board plans to stress-test the viability of Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff’s plans to break up the steel-to-submarines conglomerate amid changed market conditions, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

WIRECARD

Final full-year results and annual news conference due. The digital payments company in January said Q4 EBITDA grew about 37 percent and is expected to reach a range of 740 to 800 million euros in 2019, a guidance it reiterated in March.

Separately, Wirecard late on Wednesday said all its subsidiaries were subject to regular audits, denying a Financial Times report which said that the accounts of Wirecard’s largest business, Card Systems Middle East in Dubai, were not audited in 2016 and 2017.

DAIMLER

Daimler Trucks said in a Tweet it would manufacture medium and heavy-duty battery-electric vehicles in the Silicon Forest of Portland where it was renovating its plant.

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY

The company said sales and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were significantly weaker in the first quarter, adding that a slowdown of investments in the semiconductor and coating end markets and the growth-related increase in the cost base had a negative impact on EBIT and margin.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Dialog Semiconductor on Wednesday said it expected higher than anticipated profitability in the first quarter, adding that it forecast revenue of approximately $295 million and operating profit of about $25 million.

DELIVERY HERO

Company raised its revenue guidance as it reported a 93 percent revenue increase in the first quarter on Thursday, adding that orders grew by 55 percent.

KION GROUP

The company on Thursday confirmed its 2019 outlook, saying its revenues in the first quarter rose by 13 percent.

WACKER CHEMIE

Company confirms its full-year guidance as it reported Q1 figures.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

FFO increased to 39.5 million euros in the first quarter, the real estate company said, adding it planned a tax-free dividend of 0.75 euros per share.

DRAEGERWERK

Q1 results due.

DWS

Q1 results due.

TAKKT

EBITDA in the first quarter increased to 39.1 million euros from 33.4 million, the company said.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SAF HOLLAND - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADIDAS AG: Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

Time: 5:22 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

