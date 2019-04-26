German stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Detailed Q1 results due. Germany’s largest lender already announced a net profit of about 200 million euros.

Additionally, CEO Christian Sewing wants to be an active player in European banking consolidation, he was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper.

COMMERZBANK

CEO Martin Zielke told Bild that the lender was strong enough to survive on a stand-alone basis even after talks with Deutsche Bank failed.

DAIMLER

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen at 2.24 billion euros.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US’ revenue and profit jumped, beating Wall Street’s estimates, as competitive pricing lured new subscribers to its monthly cellphone plans.

PUMA

Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 89 million euros. Poll:

DWS

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAYER - 2.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

CONTINENTAL AG - 4.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

MERCK KGAA - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

GEA - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

RTL - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

CORESTATE CAPITAL - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

SAF HOLLAND - 0.45 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 4:28 GMT.

ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

* Major central banks are done tightening policy, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters, with the growth outlook wilting across developed and emerging economies along with scant prospects for a surge in inflation.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)