German stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Detailed Q1 results due. Germany’s largest lender already announced a net profit of about 200 million euros.
Additionally, CEO Christian Sewing wants to be an active player in European banking consolidation, he was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper.
CEO Martin Zielke told Bild that the lender was strong enough to survive on a stand-alone basis even after talks with Deutsche Bank failed.
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen at 2.24 billion euros.
T-Mobile US’ revenue and profit jumped, beating Wall Street’s estimates, as competitive pricing lured new subscribers to its monthly cellphone plans.
Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 89 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due
BAYER - 2.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
CONTINENTAL AG - 4.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
MERCK KGAA - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
GEA - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
RTL - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
CORESTATE CAPITAL - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
SAF HOLLAND - 0.45 euros/shr dividend
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
* No major German economic data scheduled
* Major central banks are done tightening policy, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters, with the growth outlook wilting across developed and emerging economies along with scant prospects for a surge in inflation.
