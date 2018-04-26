German stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The European Central Bank is set to keep policy unchanged on Thursday, playing down worries over recent softness in the euro zone economy and leaving the door open to ending its lavish bond purchase scheme by the close of the year.
Deutsche Boerse announces a framework for its strategy under its new chief executive that aims to make the German company the leading European exchanges group, as it reported an 11 percent drop in net profit in the first quarter.
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 18 percent at 998 million euros ($1.22 billion). Poll:
Q1 results due. Net income seen down 34 percent at 379 million euros. Poll:
The lender may also spell out strategy changes for its investment bank on Thursday, a source has said.
Separately, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said the European Central Bank will allow Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE to use deposits from its Postbank division elsewhere in the group, a move that may reduce the cost of financing its various operations.
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen more than tripling to 81.3 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 2 percent at 4.47 billion euros. Poll:
Volkswagen AG has reached a $33.5 million settlement with Maryland over state claims related to the German automaker’s excess emissions, court documents show.
Airbus plans to increase production of single-aisle A320-family aircraft to 63 a month, a company spokesman said.
Separately, Airbus and Bombardier aim to close a deal giving the European planemaker a majority stake in the Canadian company’s CSeries jetliner program by the end of May, ahead of an initial timetable, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITA seen up 7 percent at 164 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Operating profit seen down 14 percent at 55.3 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. FFO I seen up 17 percent at 33.4 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. EBITDA seen up 11 percent.
Q1 results due. EBIT seen at 5.2 million euros versus a year-earlier loss of 12.7 million. Poll:
Full Q1 results due. The group reported preliminary figures on April 16 and warned its 2018 EBIT margin would likely be at the lower end of its forecast range.
Eva Castillo Sanz resigns as chairperson of the supervisory board with immediate effect, with a replacement due to be elected in near future.
Annual report due. The group issued a trading statement on Feb. 7 and said it remained confident for its 2018 outlook.
Q1 results due. The group already said on March 13 it expected its Q1 order intake to grow to around 700 million euros.
The group agreed to buy software firm FIO Systems for shares and cash and said it would issue new shares as part of the deal.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Springer Nature, the publisher of science magazines Nature and Scientific American, is offering shares worth up to 1.6 billion euros in its planned initial public offering (IPO), it said on Wednesday.
RWE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.52 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTZ - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
HAMBORNER REIT - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
SAF HOLLAND - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr dividend
MUNICH RE - 8.60 eur/shr dividend
GERRESHEIMER - 1.10 eur/shr dividend
KLOECKNER & CO - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”, cuts price target to 13 euros from 15 euros
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.
Time: 4.48 GMT.
German May GfK consumer sentiment index due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 10.8 points vs 10.9.
