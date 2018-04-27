German stocks - Factors to watch on April 27

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BAYER, BASF

Bayer AG said it had agreed to sell more crop science businesses to BASF in a deal worth up to 1.7 billion euros ($2.06 billion) that fulfils undertakings to the European Union and other regulators as part of its takeover of Monsanto Co.

CONTINENTAL

Key Q1 figures due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 6 percent at 1.1 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete deal talks as early as next week, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

DAIMLER

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 4 percent at 3.5 billion euros. Poll:

RWE

RWE shareholders approved a 1.50 euro dividend, comprising an ordinary payout of 50 cents and a one-time dividend of 1 euro from a refund of a nuclear tax that was ruled unconstitutional.

VOLKSWAGEN, AUDI

Audi Q1 results due. Parent Volkswagen already said that Audi posted Q1 operating profit of 1.30 billion euros.

AIRBUS

Airbus posted a slender first-quarter profit after delays in engine deliveries for its A320neo passenger jet, and it also cut production of the larger A330 due to weak demand.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on March 5 and raised its dividend. [

FUCHS PETROLUB

The group reported a 2 percent decline in first-quarter EBIT, citing currency effects, and affirmed its guidance for 2018.

SALZGITTER

Salzgitter Group raised its forecast for 2018 pre-tax profits to between 250 million and 300 million euros after a strong first-quarter.

STROEER

Capital Markets Day due.

MORPHOSYS

The company announced the approval of Tremfya in South Korea.

NEMETSCHEK

The group affirmed its 2018 guidance after reporting a 13 percent rise in first-quarter revenues.

GRENKE

Q1 results due. Pretax profit seen up 4 percent at 37.5 million euros. Poll:

HAMBORNER REIT

The group named Baerbel Schomberg as its new supervisory board chairman.

SIXT

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on March 15.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

CONTINENTAL - 4.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

MERCK - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

RWE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.52 eur/shr dividend

DEUTZ - 0.15 eur/shr dividend

HAMBORNER REIT - 0.45 eur/shr dividend

SAF HOLLAND - 0.45 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

NORDEX - Berenberg starts with “hold” rating, price target 9.50 euros

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - Credit Suisse starts with “neutral” rating, price target 33.50 euros

FERRATUM - Berenberg starts with “buy”, price target 34 euros

TELE COLUMBUS - Goldman Sachs cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 5.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.1 pct m/m, flat y/y.

German April jobless figures due at 0800 GMT. Seen -15,000, unemployment rate flat at 5.3 pct.

