German stocks - Factors to watch on April 28

April 28

CORONAVIRUS

U.S. President Donald Trump said that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting “serious investigations” into what happened.

Oil prices slumped, extending the previous session’s slide, on worries about limited capacity to store crude worldwide and expectations that fuel demand may only recover slowly as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are gradually eased.

The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,144 to 156,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed. The death toll rose by 163 to 5,913.

LUFTHANSA

The German government has agreed to help the airline with a rescue package worth around 9 billion euros in return for a blocking minority and one or two supervisory board mandates, Business Insider cited company sources as saying.

ALLIANZ

The insurer has struck a deal to invest in the bancassurance business of Spanish lender BBVA, the companies said, confirming a Reuters report.

CONTINENTAL

The automotive supplier said the disruption to business from the coronavirus pandemic meant it was unable to provide financial guidance for this year, even as its first-quarter earnings came in higher than expected.

DAIMLER

The company is not expecting delays in starting production of its EQS and new S-Class models despite the coronavirus pandemic, executive Markus Schaefer told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper.

VOLKSWAGEN

The company’s chief executive called for a broad stimulus package to revive the auto industry and the economy even as he defended Volkswagen’s intention to pay a dividend.

RWE

The company’s supervisory board will discuss on Tuesday whether to hold the annual general meeting virtually, CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz told Rheinische Post newspaper.

LINDE

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.963 per share.

DELIVERY HERO

The online takeaway food company reported that orders and revenues almost doubled in the first quarter as coronavirus lockdowns closed restaurants and prompted more people to order meals from home.

SILTRONIC

The company said its outlook for the second quarter was still looking good and confirmed its dividend policy.

FRAPORT

The operator of Frankfurt airport said its passenger numbers dropped by 96.8% last week.

KION

The company reported a 27.2% drop in first-quarter net income and said it would not be possible to provide a reliable outlook for 2020.

CANCOM

2019 annual report due

SYMRISE

Q1 trading update due

DRAEGERWERK

The company will be added to Germany's TecDAX index, replacing RIB Software, Deutsche Boerse said bit.ly/2yKxVrJ. In the small-cap index SDAX, RIB will be replaced by Stratec .

DMG MORI

Q1 results due

WASHTEC

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAYER - 2.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

HOCHTIEF - 5.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5%, S&P 500 +1.5%, Nasdaq +1.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.3%, Shanghai stocks -0.1%.

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

