German stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

Bayer said on Saturday its non-executive supervisory board unanimously expressed its confidence in the board of management, which was given a vote of disapproval from shareholders at Friday’s annual general meeting.
Shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Friday gave a vote of disapproval for Bert Habets, the recently departed chief of television group RTL, of which Bertelsmann holds 75.1 percent.
Daily Tageszeitung reports on Monday that Chinese battery maker CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd.) will buy an industrial site from the insolvent solar panel maker SolarWorld’s assets in Arnstadt near Erfurt, Thuringia. Citing the receiver for SolarWorld, the paper said CATL plans to use the space to complement a yet to be built battery cell plant next door, in order to supply BMW and others by 2022.
Commerzbank chief executive Martin Zielke rebutted speculation the bank may be sold abroad after it abandoned six weeks of merger talks with peer Deutsche Bank last week. In an interview with Sunday weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS), he said the bank was strong enough alone and its relationship with customers was intact.
Separately, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) on Sunday that he was not concerned about the threat of a foreign takeover of Commerzbank. He conceded that Deutsche Bank needs to improve profitability over the next two to three years.
Also, Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner told the Financial Times that Germany’s largest lender did not need a fundamental overhaul in its investment division after merger talks with rival Commerzbank failed.
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 59 percent. Poll:
Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 8 percent. Poll:
The company will aim to raise fees for parcels next, having recently won regulator approval for hiking letter postage costs, chief executive Frank Appel told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung on Saturday, citing the need to pass on wage and general cost increases.
The airline is investigating whether a possible maintenance error caused an emergency landing of a plane used by country’s top lawmakers this month, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
Annual report due.
Q1 results due. Pretax profit seen up 61 percent.
Q1 results due. Operating profit seen down 11 percent. Poll:
Permissioning times for wind turbine projects in Germany are taking too long, RWE chief executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said in Der Spiegel, demanding the government speed them up. He cited two to three years required for permissioning in the United States versus twice that amount of time in Germany. He said RWE was increasingly looking to invest in wind energy overseas.
Q1 results due.
Wirecard is looking at acquisitions, backed by major shareholder, Japan’s Softbank, and equipped with funds totalling 1.8-1.9 billion euros, chief financial officer Alexander von Knoop told the weekly financial magazine Euro am Sonntag.
Bayer - 2.80 euros/shr dividend
Continental - 4.75 euros/shr dividend
Merck KGaAc - 1.25 euros/shr dividend
GEA - 0.85 eur/shr dividend
RTL - 3.00 eur/shr dividend
Corestate Capital- 2.50 eur/shr dividend
DAIMLER AG: CFRA cuts to “sell” from “hold”
PUMA SE: MORGAN STANLEY starts with “equal-weight” rating
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
