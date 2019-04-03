German stocks - Factors to watch on April 3

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

The investment arm of the company and Khloris Biosciences announced they will collaborate to develop anti-cancer vaccines based on human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The odds that T-Mobile and Sprint will win approval for their $26 billion merger has fallen to 33 percent from 50 percent because of the U.S. states’ apparent willingness to fight the planned merger, MoffettNathanson Research analysts said.

THYSSENKRUPP

The works council of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, the company that aims for a joint venture with India’s Tata Steel, is due to hold a news conference (1200 GMT) after a staff meeting at its Hamborn/Beeckerwerth site.

METRO

Metro is still in talks with several investors who are interested in buying its Real hypermarkets chain, the wholesaler said.

AUTOS

Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW reported March car sales. Table:

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

TUI - Moody’s affirms Ba2 rating, changes outlook to negative from stable

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* Markit March PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services seen at 54.9, composite at 51.5

* VDMA February engineering orders due at 0800 GMT

* The volume of U.S. ocean cargo imports arranged by Deutsche Post’s DHL Group, United Parcel Service, FedEx and other freight forwarders fell sharply in February, sending a warning on global trade, a key barometer for the world economy.

