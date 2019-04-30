German stocks - Factors to watch on April 30

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BEIERSDORF

Q1 sales due, seen at 1.89 billion euros.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The exchange operator posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, roughly in line with expectations, despite poor market conditions.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Detailed Q1 results due. The airline reported an operating loss of 336 million euros earlier in April, hurt by rising fuel costs and excess capacity in Europe.

BAYER

Bayer’s supervisory board is preparing to hold a special meeting in the coming weeks to discuss responses to shareholders’ rebuke of CEO Werner Baumann, Bloomberg reported.

DAIMLER

The two-person Smart cars will be discontinued in the U.S. and Canada, the automaker said, as sales have collapsed over the past years.

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. President Donald Trump, his three eldest children and his private company filed a federal lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One, in a bid to prevent the banks from responding to congressional subpoenas, the New York Times reported.

RWE

A consortium of investors managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has bought the rest of Innogy Grid Holding for around 1.8 billion euros, previous owner RWE said.

SIEMENS

Iraq’s government said it would “cooperate” with the engineering group in a potential deal to develop the country’s power grid, but gave no further details.

AIRBUS

Q1 results due. Adj EBIT seen at 520 million euros. Poll:

KNORR BREMSE

2018 annual report due with net profit and dividend proposal

MORPHOSYS

The company said it reached an important milestone in advancing MOR202/TJ202 towards registration with the hope of providing more therapeutic options for multiple myeloma patients.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Q1 results due. Adj EBIT seen at 180 million euros. Poll:

SYMRISE

Q1 trading update due

AIXTRON

Q1 results due. EBIT seen at 7.2 million euros. Poll:

NEMETSCHEK

Q1 results due

RIB SOFTWARE

Q1 results due

CECONOMY

The company announced cost cuts and a reorganisation at its consumer electronics retailer Media-Saturn and said it expects expenses of up to 170 million euros in its 2018/19 fiscal year as a result.

KLOECKNER & CO

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MUNICH RE - 9.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

INNOGY - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTZ - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

JUNGHEINRICH - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

SHOP APOTHEKE

EX-DIVIDEND

WASHTEC - 2.45 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 4:15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* April jobless data due at 0755 GMT. Total seen -5,000, unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 pct

* April prelim inflation due at 1200 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.6 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y

* March import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y

* GfK May consumer sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 10.4 points

DIARIES

