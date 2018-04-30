German stocks - Factors to watch on April 30

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Deadline for the EU Commission to decide whether BASF is a suitable buyer for the units Bayer is selling to receive antitrust approval of its takeover of Monsanto.
Continental and Osram expect to achieve double-digit sales growth over the next five years at their 50-50 joint venture Osram Contintental GmbH, managers told Automobilwoche at the weekend.
Daimler has failed to prevent authorities from being allowed to review documents seized in a raid, according to Stuttgarter Zeitung.
The German lender is expected to cut around 1,000 jobs or 10 percent of its workforce in the United States, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, as it scales back its global investment banking ambitions.
Deutsche Bank plans to integrate its private clients business with that of Postbank into a single legal entity by the end of May, Handelsblatt reports citing its own sources, adding that a formal decision has yet to be taken.
Rating agency Moody’s changed its outlook on A3 rated deposits citing rising execution challenges, strategic challenges and strategic turmoil.
T-Mobile US Inc will acquire peer Sprint Corp , in a $26 billion all-stock deal that will combine the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers and is expected to attract regulatory scrutiny.
Deutsche Telekom said its leverage would increase beyond its target corridor of 2-2.5 times EBITDA as a result of the takeover by its unit T-Mobile US of Sprint Corp, but will return to the comfort zone in 2021.
Germany’s regulator is considering requiring cable TV operators to provide network access to third parties, in a shift that could affect talks on a European merger between Vodafone and Liberty Global.
Deutsche Telekom has awarded a large contract to China’s Huawei for a turnkey solution to install junction boxes to connect its copper-wire network to customers, Wirtschaftswoche reported citing sources. Huawei faces allegations in the United States that it poses a national security threat.
The German market will pick up after 2019 the company’s chief financial officer told Boersen-Zeitung.
Volkswagen supervisory board member Wolfgang Porsche, 74, said his nephew, Ferdindand Oliver Porsche, could become the next spokesman for the Porsche family that controls the German car maker, Automobilwoche reported. Ferdinand Oliver already sits on the supervisory boards of VW, Audi and Porsche, while the family has a 52.2 percent voting stake in VW.
A Stuttgart court will seek testimony from VW’s former development chief Heinz-Jakob Neusser, Wirtschaftswoche said.
Q1 results due.
The lifspan of nuclear power stations will not be extended, Tageszeitung reported. But Vattenfall and RWE are set to get around 1 bln euros compensation for suffering under Germany’s policy of exiting nuclear power.
Stada will delay a vote seeking ratification of the actions of the management board at the company’s annual general meeting, the company told Handelsblatt.
Shareholders of Chinese white goods maker Qingdao Haier Co Ltd have backed plans to list on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on March 29 and issued guidance for 2018.
Finnish utility Fortum on Saturday said Russian authorities had approved its acquisition of up to 50 percent of German counterpart Uniper, playing down the decision to effectively deny it a controlling stake.
Q1 results due.
WASHTEC - 2.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
CONTINENTAL - 4.50 eur/shr dividend
MERCK - 1.25 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Japanese markets closed, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 5.21 GMT.
German March retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.9 pct m/m, +1.0 pct y/y.
German April inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen flat m/m, +1.6 pct y/y, HICP flat m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tom Sims, Douglas Busvine and Edward Taylor)