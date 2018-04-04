German stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Carmakers reported monthly U.S. sales data.
Separately, German monthly new car registration data due.
Invitation to annual shareholders’ meeting expected to be published.
Two major Deutsche Bank investors on Tuesday criticized Chairman Paul Achleitner over the lender’s performance and his handling of a search for a new chief executive.
Investor adviser PIRC has recommended voting against plans to elect former Deutsche Telekom CEO Rene Obermann to the Airbus board. PIRC said Obermann could not be considered independent because of his connections to the German state, which is a shareholder in both Deutsche Telekom and Airbus.
Q1 new business due.
The South African-based retailer suffered a fresh blow on Tuesday after a real estate specialist put the value of a portfolio holding a major part of its property assets at 1.1 billion euros less than previously estimated.
A strike will reduce electricity production to zero at Uniper’s UN01.DE biomass and coal-fired power generation plants in France on Wednesday, electricity grid operator RTE said.
Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
