German stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are divided over the pace of their merger talks, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Separately, UniCredit SpA is preparing a rival multi-billion-euro bid to take control of Commerzbank AG, as Deutsche Bank’s move to buy the lender is facing troubles, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

HOCHTIEF

Hochtief’s Cimic Group said on Thursday it would deliver a public private partnership package of Brisbane’s Cross River Rail project in Australia.

ALLIANZ

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, tapped Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, as an informal adviser prior to the company’s roadshow for its first-ever debt offering, according to two sources.

QIAGEN

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings on Wednesday said it would start collaboration with Qiagen to accelerate the access of cancer patients to QIAGEN’s companion diagnostic products following regulatory approvals of drugs and their associated tests.

ROCKET INTERNET

Full-year results due.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Full-year results and news conference due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 5:26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen rising 0.3 percent from the previous month.

