German stocks - Factors to watch on April 5

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

GLOBAL TRADE

The United States and China should avoid a trade war, China’s Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Wednesday, stressing that Beijing’s preference was to resolve the dispute through negotiations.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Germany’s big banks should not merge, the country’s top banking supervisor said. Such a step wouldn’t fix their weak earnings - and risked creating an institution that is too big to fail, Bafin’s Raimund Roeseler told Handelsblatt.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa and Niki Lauda will consider in the coming weeks whether to extend beyond the end of May a deal for Laudamotion to provide up to eight crewed aircraft to Lufthansa’s Eurowings, Eurowings chief Thorsten Dirks told Handelsblatt daily.

SIEMENS

Siemens tried to end a dispute with Spanish utility Iberdrola over Siemens Gamesa, the world’s second-largest wind turbine maker in which they both hold significant stakes.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen AG plans to produce its first SUV in Brazil, betting on a rebound in Latin America’s market despite signs of caution from rivals such as Honda Motor Co.

Separately, WirtschaftsWoche reported it will cost 200 million euros to wind up Volkswagen’s relationship with Bosnia’s Prevent Group, citing a VW presentation.

DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is in a strong position and is not a takeover target, Chief Executive Niklas Oestberg told Handelsblatt.

GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN

Shares due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DAIMLER - 3.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

SARTORIUS - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Feb industrial production data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +1.5 pct m/m

German March Markit services PMI and composite PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 54.2 points, composite unchanged at 55.4 points.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Maria Sheahan)