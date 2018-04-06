German stocks - Factors to watch on April 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

GLOBAL TRADE

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed U.S. trade officials to identify tariffs on $100 billion more Chinese imports, upping the ante in an already high-stakes trade confrontation between the world’s two largest economies.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Matt Zames, a former JPMorgan executive, is among candidates contacted by recruiters in recent weeks to replace Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

A first round of wage talks between managers of Deutsche Telekom’s T-Systems unit and union Verdi ended with no agreement, Verdi said late on Thursday. A next round of talks has been scheduled for May 2.

AIRBUS

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Triton unmanned aircraft systems to Germany for an estimated cost of $2.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corp and Airbus Defence and Space, a unit of Airbus SE, are the prime contractors.

ZALANDO

The online fashion retailer’s management said it completed a share buy-back programme worth 50 million euros.

ENBW

Enbridge is seeking to sell half of its 50 percent stake in German offshore wind project Hohe See, which is being developed with EnBW, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

EX-DIVIDEND

DAIMLER - 3.65 eur/shr dividend

SARTORIUS - 0.50 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Feb industrial output data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)