German stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 8(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,003 in the past 24 hours to 103,228 on Wednesday, climbing for the second straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Mexico issued a statement saying one of its employees in the country had died in a potential case of coronavirus.

Carmaker Volkswagen’s Spanish unit, SEAT, is taking advantage of a humble windscreen wiper mechanism to build emergency ventilators for a health system groaning under one of the world’s worst national outbreaks of the new coronavirus.

COMMERZBANK

The sale of Polish unit M-Bank has been put on ice because of the corona pandemic, Handelsblatt said.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa will close its Germanwings low-cost unit as part of a broader overhaul including capacity cuts across the group, the airline said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to be around 590 million euros in the first quarter, the postal operator and logistics company said, as it withdrew its 2020 guidance.

HENKEL

The German retailer on Tuesday withdrew its forecast for fiscal 2020, saying the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the impact of measures to contain it had made business performance unpredictable.

SHOP APOTHEKE

The company said it had successfully completed a 65 million euro capital increase.

SALZGITTER

Salzgitter said a repurchase of outstanding convertible bonds was successful.

ALLIANZ SE

The insurance group expects damage from event cancellation insurance to be in the three-digit million range, Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, adding that the company had only a “very small share” in the insurance of the postponed Olympic games.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SAP SE: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 125 FROM EUR 135

DWS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM NEUTRAL

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43 FROM EUR 71

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.3% at close.

Nikkei +1.8%, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.

Time: 5:15 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)