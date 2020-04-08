German stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 8(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,003 in the past 24 hours to 103,228 on Wednesday, climbing for the second straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.
Volkswagen Mexico issued a statement saying one of its employees in the country had died in a potential case of coronavirus.
Carmaker Volkswagen’s Spanish unit, SEAT, is taking advantage of a humble windscreen wiper mechanism to build emergency ventilators for a health system groaning under one of the world’s worst national outbreaks of the new coronavirus.
The sale of Polish unit M-Bank has been put on ice because of the corona pandemic, Handelsblatt said.
Lufthansa will close its Germanwings low-cost unit as part of a broader overhaul including capacity cuts across the group, the airline said on Tuesday.
Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to be around 590 million euros in the first quarter, the postal operator and logistics company said, as it withdrew its 2020 guidance.
The German retailer on Tuesday withdrew its forecast for fiscal 2020, saying the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the impact of measures to contain it had made business performance unpredictable.
The company said it had successfully completed a 65 million euro capital increase.
Salzgitter said a repurchase of outstanding convertible bonds was successful.
The insurance group expects damage from event cancellation insurance to be in the three-digit million range, Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, adding that the company had only a “very small share” in the insurance of the postponed Olympic games.
SAP SE: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 125 FROM EUR 135
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM NEUTRAL
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43 FROM EUR 71
Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.3% at close.
Nikkei +1.8%, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.
