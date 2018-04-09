German stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

ADIDAS

Adidas expects to close down stores in the coming years as part of a shift towards selling more goods online, its chief executive told a newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank named retail specialist Christian Sewing as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect on Sunday, signalling a possible retreat from almost three decades of empowering investment bankers at Germany’s largest lender.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s freight unit has to improve significantly to make sure the German logistics group hits its 2020 targets, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

THYSSENKRUPP

India’s Tata Steel would consider taking a majority stake in its planned European steel joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp after the business has publicly listed, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW

The German government is considering setting up a joint fund with carmakers to pay for advanced exhaust systems that make diesel cars cleaner, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

UNIPER

German energy group Uniper said on Friday it would continue to monitor closely any risks related to Russian gas export pipeline Nord Stream 2, which it is helping to fund.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

The company is able to pay back at least half of a high-yield bond and lower interest rate payments by 8 million euros, Chief Financial Officer Dirk Kaliebe told Euro am Sonntag in an interview.

HENKEL - 1.79 eur/shr dividend proposed

Dow Jones -2.3 pct, S&P 500 -2.2 pct, Nasdaq -2.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 5.06 GMT.

German Feb trade balance due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 21.8 biliion euros. Exports seen +0.2 pct m/m, imports +0.5 pct m/m.

