German stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BASF

The chemicals giant said it would expand its production capacity for sodium methylate in Brazil, a move aiming to boost output by 30.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank’s trading unit is key for the European Central Bank as it examines a potential deal between Deutsche Bank and rival Commerzbank, Bloomberg reported.

European Central Bank

ECB publishes its quarterly survey on bank lending.

FRESENIUS

CFO told FAZ newspaper that the company was looking into smaller or mid-sized acquisitions this year, adding: “A bigger takeover will rather come in 2020 or later.”

SIEMENS

CEO Joe Kaeser is due to speak at an energy conference in Berlin.

WACKER NEUSON

Capital markets day due.

EX-DIVIDEND

HENKEL - 1.85 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SAP - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”

CANCOM - Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5:18 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

