German stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The chemicals giant said it would expand its production capacity for sodium methylate in Brazil, a move aiming to boost output by 30.
The bank’s trading unit is key for the European Central Bank as it examines a potential deal between Deutsche Bank and rival Commerzbank, Bloomberg reported.
European Central Bank
ECB publishes its quarterly survey on bank lending.
CFO told FAZ newspaper that the company was looking into smaller or mid-sized acquisitions this year, adding: “A bigger takeover will rather come in 2020 or later.”
CEO Joe Kaeser is due to speak at an energy conference in Berlin.
Capital markets day due.
EX-DIVIDEND
HENKEL - 1.85 eur/shr
SAP - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”
CANCOM - Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold”
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 5:18 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)