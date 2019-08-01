German stocks - Factors to watch on August 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BMW

Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 1.56 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank’s Sebastien Cottrell has assumed responsibility for securitised products trading globally following the announced departure of John Hanisch, according to a source.

SIEMENS

Fiscal Q3 results due. Siemens’ head of human resources Janina Kugel will leave the company at the end of January, while the contract of board member Cedrik Neike was extended by five years, the engineering company said.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

Fiscal Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 241 million euros. Poll:

SANCTIONS

A U.S. Senate committee passed a bill to slap sanctions on companies and individuals involved in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that the Trump administration says would strengthen Moscow’s economic grip on Europe.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

An attorney for a group of 13 state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping T-Mobile US’s $26 billion merger with Sprint has requested a new trial date for the case.

EVONIK

Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 223 million euros. Poll:

FUCHS PETROLUB

H1 results due. Quarterly revenues seen at 665 million euros. Poll:

HUGO BOSS

Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 56 million euros. Poll:

RHEINMETALL

H1 results due. Quarterly revenues seen 1.5 billion euros. Poll:

ZALANDO

Q2 results due. Revenues seen at 1.6 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTZ

H1 results due

DIC ASSET

H1 results due

HAMBORNER REIT

H1 results due

KOENIG & BAUER

Q2 results due

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Q2 results due

WACKER CHEMIE

Q2 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2%, S&P 500 -1.1%, Nasdaq -1.2% at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.8%.

ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

* The Federal Reserve cut interest rates, but the head of the U.S. central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy campaign to shore up the economy against risks including global weakness.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)