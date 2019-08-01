German stocks - Factors to watch on August 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 1.56 billion euros. Poll:
Deutsche Bank’s Sebastien Cottrell has assumed responsibility for securitised products trading globally following the announced departure of John Hanisch, according to a source.
Fiscal Q3 results due. Siemens’ head of human resources Janina Kugel will leave the company at the end of January, while the contract of board member Cedrik Neike was extended by five years, the engineering company said.
Fiscal Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 241 million euros. Poll:
A U.S. Senate committee passed a bill to slap sanctions on companies and individuals involved in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that the Trump administration says would strengthen Moscow’s economic grip on Europe.
An attorney for a group of 13 state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping T-Mobile US’s $26 billion merger with Sprint has requested a new trial date for the case.
Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 223 million euros. Poll:
H1 results due. Quarterly revenues seen at 665 million euros. Poll:
Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 56 million euros. Poll:
H1 results due. Quarterly revenues seen 1.5 billion euros. Poll:
Q2 results due. Revenues seen at 1.6 billion euros. Poll:
Dow Jones -1.2%, S&P 500 -1.1%, Nasdaq -1.2% at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.8%.
* No major German economic data scheduled
* The Federal Reserve cut interest rates, but the head of the U.S. central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy campaign to shore up the economy against risks including global weakness.
