German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters)

DAIMLER

Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicles built in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, are being checked for potential problems by Shanghai customs authorities, the carmaker confirmed on Thursday, as a trade dispute between the United States and China heats up.

THYSSENKRUPP

The embattled industrial group expects job cuts as part of an overhaul of its operations, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported, citing an interview with the interim chief executive.

INNOGY

The energy group posted a 10-percent decline in first-half operating profit, citing an unexpected rise in commodity prices due to a cold spell in the Netherlands.

K+S

The potash miner said on Thursday earnings this year may fall short of analyst expectations, though still significantly beat its 2017 result.

HELLA

Full FY results due. The group published preliminary figures on July 17.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

The company’s FFO I rose 5.1 pct, below expectations, to 156.4 mln eur.

BECHTLE

The company raised its full year outlook after a Q2 pretax profit hit 43.6 mln euros.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Confirms outlook for 2018 after posting earnings.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Q2 results due. The group issued a profit warning on June 29, saying that freight rates had recovered more slowly than expected while fuel and charter costs had ballooned.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The real estate company said rental income increased by 39.6 percent in the first half of the year to 109.6 million euros.

PORSCHE SE

H1 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5.35 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

