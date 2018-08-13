German stocks - Factors to watch on August 13

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

A California jury on Friday found Bayer unit Monsanto liable in a lawsuit filed by a man who alleged the company’s glyphosate-based weed-killers, including Roundup, caused his cancer and ordered the company to pay $289 million in damages.

BMW

The German carmaker on Friday said around 400 BMW X4 vehicles, built in Spartanburg South Carolina, are being withheld from delivery to Chinese customers until a potential brake problem has been fixed as part of a global safety recall.

COMMERZBANK

The lender plans to step up its expansion drive by making a stronger push on private and small business customers, a board member told a German newspaper.

DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

Two automotive trade groups, which also represent Daimler and Volkswagen, on Friday raised “significant concerns” over the U.S. government’s request for confidential business information as it probes whether automotive imports pose a national security risk, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

LANXESS

Moody’s on Friday upgraded Lanxess to Baa2 with a stable outlook.

THYSSENKRUPP

The conglomerate needs a broad overhaul in strategy carried about by a new external chief executive, as mid-term targets announced last week will not be enough to put the German group back on track, according to one of its investors.

VONOVIA

The company has agreed to pay 334.4 million euros ($380.35 million) to squeeze out remaining minority shareholders of Austria’s Buwog, Buwog said in a statement on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Full Q2 results due. The group published preliminary results on July 4 and raised its 2018 EBT guidance to 175 to 195 million euros.

DUERR

The German automotive supplier has halted its activities in Iran, which has been hit by the reintroduction of U.S. sanctions this week that include threats to blacklist any companies trading with the Islamic republic.

FRAPORT

Monthly traffic figures due at 0500 GMT.

SALZGITTER

Q2 results due. Net profit seen up more than fivefold at 80.7 million euros. Poll:

SCOUT24

Q2 results due.

TALANX

Q2 results due.

1&1 DRILLISCH

Q2 results due.

CANCOM

Q2 results due.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Germany is partly to blame for problems in the national mobile phone network, Telefonica Deutschland CEO Markus Haas told Handelsblatt, adding the country should give out 5G licenses for free and tie them to expansion commitments instead.

UNITED INTERNET

Q2 results due. EBITDA seen up 33 percent, net income seen up 14 percent. Poll:

HELLOFRESH

Q2 results due.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct.

Time: 4.55 GMT.

