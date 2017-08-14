German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.9 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher

German politicians and car company bosses will hold a second diesel summit after they agreed at a first meeting to overhaul engine software on 5.3 million diesel cars, a government spokesman said on Friday, though he did not name a date.

Chancellor Angela Merkel kicked off her re-election campaign on Saturday with a stinging attack on German auto executives, pressing them to innovate to secure jobs, and win back trust lost by a diesel emissions scandal.

Meanwhile Baden-Wuerttemberg’s Green party state premier defended diesel technology, telling the Sueddeutsche Zeitung it was a necessary interim solution on the way to electric cars.

German car industry association VDA President Matthias Wissmann told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that trade-in incentives being offered to owners of older diesel vehicles should have a noticeable effect on car demand.

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Daimler indicated 0.9 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler does not plan to take part in bidding to continue running Germany’s road-toll collection system when it comes up for renewal next year, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry and government sources. Daimler and Deutsche Telekom each own 45 percent of Toll Collect, with France’s Cofiroute holding the remaining 10 percent.

RWE

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The energy group said it expected to reach the upper end of its profit forecast range for both core and net earnings, boosted by its gas-fired power plants which ran longer and had higher margins in the first half.

Separately, the mayor of Duesseldorf told WAZ the city was holding on to its RWE stake for now.

AIRBUS

Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Iran is holding talks with Airbus to buy 48 helicopters for civilian use, an Iranian official was on Saturday quoted as saying, as Iran continues its shopping spree of Western aircraft after the lifting of sanctions.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The engineering services firm reported an unexpected second-quarter operating loss, as it undergoes a new phase of restructuring under Chief Executive Tom Blades.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Up 1.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group now expects its full-year pretax profit to come to the upper end or even slightly exceed its forecast range of 150 to 170 million euros, it said as it published quarterly results.

TALANX

Up 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The insurer raised its full-year profit guidance, citing a strong first-half performance at its property and casualty reinsurance business.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The real estate group stuck with its 2017 guidance as it reported first-half financial results.

BIOTEST

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Q2 results due.

HHLA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The port logistics group said it now expected its 2017 EBIT to come to 150 to 170 million euros, including possible one-off expenses.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Indus stuck with its full-year guidance as it reported a 5 percent rise in first-half net earnings.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated unchanged

Rhoen Klinikum is likely to reach the upper end of its 2017 operating profit guidance range thanks to the resolution of a dispute with the state of Hesse about the financing of two privatised clinics, CEO Stephan Holzinger told Welt am Sonntag. He reiterated full-year revenue guidance and added that the question of taking the company private had not come up in discussions with major shareholders nor in internal committees.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Rocket and Kinnevik will announce the sale of Glossybox, a beauty products subscription service, to The Hut Group this week, Sky News reported.

Separately, Rocket announced a programme to buy back up to 5 million shares worth up to 100 million euros.

SCOUT24

No indication available

Financing larger acquisitions takes precedence for Scout24 over reducing debt, CFO Christian Gisy told Euro am Sonntag. He said Scout24 was looking at unlisted companies, not start-ups but well-established businesses like Autotrader, which it bought last year. He added that Scout24 expected to keep a stable number of property agents through the end of the year.

WCM

Down 1.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Q2 results due.

METRO

Indicated unchanged

Metro is growing at a double-digit rate with its business delivering directly to gastronomy customers, which already accounts for 4 billion euros of its 30 billion turnover in wholesaling, CEO Olaf Koch told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”

VA Q TEC - Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy”, lowers price target to 19.60 euros from 20.00 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 4.54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

