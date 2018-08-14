German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BMW

South Korea’s transport ministry said on Tuesday it would ban some 20,000 BMW vehicles from the streets amid mounting public fears about engine fires.

RWE

H1 results due. Operating profit seen up 25 percent at 825 million euros. Poll:

AAREAL

Q2 results due. Pretax profit seen down 43 percent at 62.1 million euros. Poll:

CECONOMY

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT loss seen at 42.4 million euros vs yr-earlier loss 61 mln. Poll:

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Q2 results due after market close. FFO seen up 2 percent at 37.2 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q2 results due. Adjusted FFO seen up 12 percent at 121 million euros. Poll:

K+S

Full Q2 results due. The group published key figures on Aug. 9 and warned on full-year earnings.

SYMRISE

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 0.7 percent at 108 million euros. Poll:

NORDEX

Q2 results due. EBITDA seen down 61 percent at 25.8 million euros. Poll:

SOFTWARE AG

Full Q2 report due. The group published preliminary figures on July 18 and affirmed its full-year guidance.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Q2 results due.

BILFINGER

Q2 results due.

BIOTEST

Q2 results due.

CORESTATE CAPITAL

Q2 results due.

HHLA

Q2 results due.

INDUS HOLDING

Q2 results due.

SAF HOLLAND

Full Q2 results due. The group pulished preliminary figures on July 16 and cut its 2018 margin guidance.

VTG

Q2 results due.

Sepearately, the company said a consortium of bidders had signed the purchase agreements for VTG’s takeover of Nacco.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 4.49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q2 flash GDP due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct q/q seasonally adjusted, +2.1 pct y/y.

German final July inflation data also due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.4 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.

