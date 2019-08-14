German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

RWE

H1 results due

VOLKSWAGEN

July Volkswagen brand sales due

ALLIANZ

The Australian unit of Allianz will have to set aside an additional A$250 million due to shortfalls in its risk governance self-assessment, the country’s prudential regulator said.

AXEL SPRINGER

H1 results due

OSRAM LICHT

AMS CFO Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung he believed the takeover offer would succeed and reach its 70% acceptance threshold.

CANCOM

Final H1 results due. The company in July reported preliminary Q2 EBITDA operating profit of 28.5 million euros on revenues of 421.8 million euros.

EVOTEC

H1 results due

NORDEX

H1 results due

ADLER REAL ESTATE

H1 results due

ADO PROPERTIES

Q2 results due

BILFINGER

H1 results due

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK (HHLA)

H1 results due

LEONI

H1 results due

SHOP APOTHEKE

H1 results due

ZOOPLUS

H1 results due

TUI

The company purchased 44,088 as part of its buyback plan.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4%, S&P 500 +1.5%, Nasdaq +2.0% at close.

Nikkei +1.0%, Shanghai stocks +0.8%.

Time: 4:36 GMT

ECONOMY

* German flash GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Adjusted seen -0.1% q/q, +0.1% y/y. Non-adjusted seen -0.3% y/y

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she did not see any need for a fiscal stimulus package to counter the effects of a slowing economy, but she added that Berlin would continue to pursue a high level of public investment.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)