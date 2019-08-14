German stocks - Factors to watch on August 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
July Volkswagen brand sales due
The Australian unit of Allianz will have to set aside an additional A$250 million due to shortfalls in its risk governance self-assessment, the country’s prudential regulator said.
AMS CFO Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung he believed the takeover offer would succeed and reach its 70% acceptance threshold.
Final H1 results due. The company in July reported preliminary Q2 EBITDA operating profit of 28.5 million euros on revenues of 421.8 million euros.
The company purchased 44,088 as part of its buyback plan.
Dow Jones +1.4%, S&P 500 +1.5%, Nasdaq +2.0% at close.
Nikkei +1.0%, Shanghai stocks +0.8%.
* German flash GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Adjusted seen -0.1% q/q, +0.1% y/y. Non-adjusted seen -0.3% y/y
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she did not see any need for a fiscal stimulus package to counter the effects of a slowing economy, but she added that Berlin would continue to pursue a high level of public investment.
