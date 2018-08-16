German stocks - Factors to watch on August 16

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

Swiss authorities have halted registering some new Mercedes-Benz and Porsche Macan and Cayenne vehicles whose diesel engines were manipulated to cloak emissions levels, the Astra roads agency said on Wednesday.

BAYER

The Canadian government said on Wednesday it would move to restrict use of two types of crop chemicals that have been linked to deaths of aquatic insects and bees, in a victory for environmentalists and the latest setback for companies that sell the pesticides.

HENKEL

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 3 percent at 937 million euros. Poll:

THYSSENKRUPP

Activist investor Cevian aims to gain a second seat on Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing people close to the board.

WIRECARD

Final Q2 results due. The payment processor last month affirmed its full-year profit guidance after preliminary earnings jumped 40 percent in the second quarter.

AUMANN

Q2 results due.

SIXT

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 5.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July wholesale price index due at 0600 GMT.

