German stocks - Factors to watch on August 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Here are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

U.S. Representative David Cicilline urged Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday to give the public the chance to comment on a draft order that would grant agency approval to the $26 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Deutsche Euroshop said net operating income was nearly unchanged in the first half of 2019 at 100.4 million euros ($111.4 million).

VOLKSWAGEN

July group sales due

BASF

Several private equity suitors are considering walking away from BASF's sale of its construction-chemicals business as the auction becomes increasingly focused on corporate buyers, Bloomberg reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.

HOCHTIEF

Hochtief’s Australian division Cimic said its CPB Contractor firm won a $424 million contract for the Campbelltown Hospital project.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq -0.1% at close.

Nikkei +0.2%, Shanghai stocks +0.9%.

Time: 6:15 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

