German stocks - Factors to watch on August 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Here are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
U.S. Representative David Cicilline urged Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday to give the public the chance to comment on a draft order that would grant agency approval to the $26 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp.
Deutsche Euroshop said net operating income was nearly unchanged in the first half of 2019 at 100.4 million euros ($111.4 million).
July group sales due
Several private equity suitors are considering walking away from BASF's sale of its construction-chemicals business as the auction becomes increasingly focused on corporate buyers, Bloomberg reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.
Hochtief’s Australian division Cimic said its CPB Contractor firm won a $424 million contract for the Campbelltown Hospital project.
Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq -0.1% at close.
Nikkei +0.2%, Shanghai stocks +0.9%.
Time: 6:15 GMT
No major economic data scheduled.
