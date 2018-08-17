German stocks - Factors to watch on August 17

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BAYER

America’s two biggest independent seed sellers, Beck’s Hybrids and Stine Seed, told Reuters they are pushing U.S. environmental regulators to bar farmers from spraying dicamba weed killer during upcoming summers in a potential blow to Bayer AG’s Monsanto Co.

Separately, a potential ban on the popular herbicide glyphosate in Brazil would be a “disaster” for the country’s agriculture, and a court case that has targeted the agrochemical is worrying, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday.

E.ON, INNOGY

British energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it would publish draft details on how the rules of an energy price cap will work in early September, as well as an indication of where the price cap could be set.

THYSSENKRUPP, LANXESS

Lanxess Chief Executive Matthias Zachert is not available to become CEO of Thyssenkrupp, a source familiar with the matter said, ending speculation that he could replace interim CEO Guido Kerkhoff.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES

The company says rental and operating income rose by 12 percent in the first half to 268 million euros ($305 million).

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

WIRECARD - Berenberg raises target price to 193 euros from 156 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 5.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Caroline Copley)