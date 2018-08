German stocks - Factors to watch on August 2

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BMW

Q2 results due. EBIT seen down 8 percent at 2.69 billion euros ($3.13 billion). Poll:

BMW brand U.S. sales rose 0.1 percent in July to 21,982 vehicles.

CONTINENTAL

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 2.5 percent at 1.2 billion euros. Poll:

DAIMLER

Mercedes-Benz U.S. sales plunged 23 percent in July to 20,034 cars.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Q2 results due. Core profit seen down 5 percent at 256 million euros. Poll:

SIEMENS

The engineering group unveiled its new Vision 2020+ strategy on Wednesday - a move designed to boost profitability in an era where sprawling conglomerates are increasingly unloved by investors.

Q3 results due. Industrial business profit seen stable at able 2.17 billion euros. Poll:

Siemens has bought U.S.-based IT firm Mendix for 600 million euros to strengthen its software operations.

VOLKSWAGEN

Q2 results due from VW brand. The VW group already published key figures for the brand on Wednesday.

EVONIK

Full Q2 results due. The group published key figures on July 17 and raised its core profit guidance.

HUGO BOSS

Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 8 percent at 52.8 million euros. Poll:

LANXESS

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 2.9 percent at 288 million euros. Poll:

METRO

Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 38 percent at 133 million euros. Poll:

RHEINMETALL

Q2 results due. Net income seen up 20 percent at 268 million euros. Poll:

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Full Q2 results due. The group published preliminary results on July 13.

MORPHOSYS

The biotech firm reported lower second-quarter sales and a greater operating loss but reaffirmed its improved financial guidance for 2018.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Q2 results due. Operating profit seen up 67 percent at 24.4 million euros. Poll:

DELIVERY HERO

Q2 results due.

BIOTEST

The company said it has completed a sale of all of its U.S.-based plasma collection centres for $286 million.

DEUTZ

Q2 results due. The group raised its full-year guidance on July 27. Poll:

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Q2 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FMC - CFRA cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts price target to 90 euros from 93 euros.

