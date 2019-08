German stocks - Factors to watch on August 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

VOLKSWAGEN

South Korea’s environment ministry said eight models of brands belonging to Volkswagen group have been detected equipped with illegal emissions software, adding that it imposed a fine on Audi/Volkswagen as well as Porsche.

HOCHTIEF

Cimic, Hochtief’s Australian subsidiary, has said it won a hospital redevelopment contract which would generate revenues of $379 million.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0%, S&P 500 +1.2%, Nasdaq +1.4% at close.

Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.

Time: 4:56 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.0% m/m, +1.0% y/y.

DIARIES

