German stocks - Factors to watch on August 21

FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

MUNICH RE

Germany’s Insurance Association GDV expects 2018 to be one of the most severe years for thunderstorms in 20 years, Germany’s Bild said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank’s head of anti financial crime and money laundering, Philippe Vollot will join Danske Bank on December 1, 2018.

AUTOS

An administrative court in Duesseldorf will hear a case brought against the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia by lobby group DUH, which is seeking a ban of diesel vehicles in Duesseldorf.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has dismissed six senior managers suspected of involvement in an exhaust emissions scandal after state prosecutors in Braunschweig unsealed documents concerning their investigation into the case, Handelsblatt reports.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.

Time: 5.22 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Edward Taylor)