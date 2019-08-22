German stocks - Factors to watch on August 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank, which is in the midst of a restructuring and headcount reduction, is tightening its worldwide procedures for new hires, according to an internal memo.

E.ON

The group said it successfully raised 1.5 billion euros in green bonds.

VOLKSWAGEN

News conference on transformation of its core brand due at 0800 GMT

AUTOS

U.S. President Donald Trump stepped up a series of attacks on automakers for not backing his administration’s plan to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency rules.

OSRAM

Osram waived a standstill agreement, paving the way for AMS to launch a takeover bid.

Analysts’ call due at 1200 GMT

CTS EVENTIM

H1 results due

JOST WERKE

Q2 results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

EVOTEC - Deutsche Bank raises to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9%, S&P 500 +0.8%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.

Nikkei -0.1%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 4:22 GMT

ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

* The German economy is facing increased headwinds from abroad and this is fuelling business uncertainty, the finance ministry said.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel challenged Britain to come up with alternatives to the Irish border backstop within 30 days, but French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned there would be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal.

