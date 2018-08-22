German stocks - Factors to watch on August 22

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

LINDE

Linde said divestments needed to secure regulatory approval for its planned tie-up with Praxair PX.N have reached a size that would allow either party to abandon the deal, but added it was in constructive talks with its prospective merger partner.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker is looking into acquiring software companies to speed up the development of digital technologies, chief executive Herbert Diess told daily Handelsblatt.

HANNOVER RUECK

Hannover Rueck said it had appointed Jean-Jacques Henchoz as CEO with effect from April 1, 2019.

ZOOPLUS

H1 results due. The group published H1 sales on July 19 and affirmed its guidance for 21-23 percent full-year sales growth.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CONTINENTAL AG: BERENBERG CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 180 EUROS FROM 190 EUROS

HELLA: BERENBERG CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 55 EUROS FROM 60 EUROS

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 5.24 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

