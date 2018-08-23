German stocks - Factors to watch on August 23

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Chancellor Angela Merkel is focusing on securing the European Commission presidency for a German candidate, rather than backing Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann to succeed Mario Draghi at the helm of the European Central Bank (ECB), Handelsblatt reported.
Delaware Court of Chancery to hear closing arguments in Fresenius-Akorn case.
Q2 results due.
German August flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 56.5 vs 56.9, Services PMI at 54.3 vs 54.1, Composite PMI at 55.2 vs 55.0.
