German stocks - Factors to watch on August 24

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

GLOBAL TRADE

U.S. and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough as their trade war escalated with activation of another round of duelling tariffs on $16 billion worth of each country’s goods.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank said late on Thursday it had bought an equity stake in U.S.-based digital payments startup ModoPayments LLC.

FRESENIUS

Bloomberg reported that the judge in Akorn’s trial against Fresenius said he had “a lot to do before I decide this case,” according to thefly.com. Akorn shares tumbled 13 percent.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen’s Mexican unit has issued a recall notice for a small number of its 2018 Golf R vehicles, citing a possible problem with seat head rests, Mexico’s consumer watchdog Profeco said on Thursday.

FRAPORT

The operators of Germany’s airports should, in cooperation with airlines, take over responsibility for security checks at airports from the federal police to make them more economical and passenger-friendly, Fraport’s Chief Executive Stefan Schulte told the Funke Mediengruppe.

BVB

Preliminary FY results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ZOOPLUS - Helvea Baader raises to “buy” from “hold”; cuts price target to 170 euros from 185 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5.09 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q2 detailed GDP due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct q/q seasonally adjusted, +2.0 pct y/y.

