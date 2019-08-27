German stocks - Factors to watch on August 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

ALLIANZ

The Australian unit of Germany’s Allianz SE will refund more than A$8 million ($5.40 million) to customers who were mis-sold consumer credit insurance (CCI), Australia’s investment regulator said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank’s Indian operation is set to hire about 140 people, amid sweeping cost cuts and restructuring taking place elsewhere at the German lender, Bloomberg reported.

E.ON, INNOGY

Smaller German rivals, including Mainova, have asked Brussels to block E.ON’s planned takeover of Innogy unless the group sells additional assets, they said in a joint statement.

VOLKSWAGEN

Ferdinand Piech, Volkswagen AG’s former chairman and chief executive, who transformed the German company from a struggling midsized carmaker into a global automotive powerhouse, has died, German tabloid Bild said on Monday.

HOCHTIEF

Hochtief’s Australian subsidiary Cimic Group said it was finalising a $900 million contract to deliver a cross river rail project in Queensland.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1%, S&P 500 +1.1%, Nasdaq +1.3% at close.

Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai stocks +1.7%.

Time: 5:23 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final Q2 GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.1% q/q seasonally adjusted, +0.4% y/y.

DIARIES

