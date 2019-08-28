German stocks - Factors to watch on August 28

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Financial records related to U.S. President Donald Trump and three of his children that congressional Democrats have requested from Deutsche Bank include tax returns, the bank disclosed in a court filing.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The dialysis company has hired Helen Giza from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical as its new finance chief, replacing Mike Brosnan.

IPO

Permira is planning to kick off a Frankfurt listing for software company TeamViewer this week in what could be Germany's biggest technology IPO in almost two decades, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2zpkjyX.

AROUNDTOWN

H1 results due

RTL GROUP

H1 results due

BERTRANDT

Fiscal Q3 results due

ENCAVIS

Q2 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.3% at close.

Nikkei +0.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.

ECONOMY

* German July import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen unch m/m, -1.7% y/y

* German September GfK consumer sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 9.6 points

