German stocks - Factors to watch on August 28

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Financial records related to U.S. President Donald Trump and three of his children that congressional Democrats have requested from Deutsche Bank include tax returns, the bank disclosed in a court filing.
The dialysis company has hired Helen Giza from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical as its new finance chief, replacing Mike Brosnan.
Permira is planning to kick off a Frankfurt listing for software company TeamViewer this week in what could be Germany's biggest technology IPO in almost two decades, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2zpkjyX.
Dow Jones -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.3% at close.
Nikkei +0.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.
* German July import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen unch m/m, -1.7% y/y
* German September GfK consumer sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 9.6 points
