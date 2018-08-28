German stocks - Factors to watch on August 28

FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and the two leaders “strongly supported ongoing discussions between Washington and Brussels to remove barriers to a deeper trading relationship,” the White House said in a statement.

The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), following talks that focused on the auto industry, while Canada will continue to negotiate.

Extraordinary general meeting due at 0800 GMT.

Q2 results due.

RWE - Jefferies raises target price to 29 euros from 21.90 euros.

AXEL SPRINGER - Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight and cuts target price to 70 euros from 71 euros.

COVESTRO - Barclays cuts target price to 87 euros from 98 euros.

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.04 GMT.

No economic data scheduled.

