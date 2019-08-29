German stocks - Factors to watch on August 29

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CONTINENTAL

Moody’s changed the auto supplier’s outlook to negative citing the auto sector’s gloomy prospects and pressure on margins.

FIELMANN

Final H1 results due. The company on July 11 confirmed its guidance as group sales rose by 6% in the second quarter.

BERTELSMANN

The Frankfurt-listed media company is due to publish second quarter results.

VOSSLOH

The company on Wednesday published an update to its outlook, saying that it now expected a consolidated full-year revenue of 900 million to € 1 billion euros and an adjusted EBIT of between 50 and 60 million euros.

Dow Jones +1.0%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.4% at close.

Nikkei -0.3%, Shanghai stocks -0.1%.

* Preliminary August inflation data due at 1200 GMT. Harmonized consumer prices seen rising 1.2% y/y, unch m/m.

* German August unemployment data due at 0755. Jobless rate seen at 5%, with an increase of 4,000 people in absolute terms.

